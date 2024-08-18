HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $277.00

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 277 ($3.54) and traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.83). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 288 ($3.68), with a volume of 65,863 shares trading hands.

HUTCHMED Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of £2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,200.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 289.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 277.53.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

