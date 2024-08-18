Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €246.60 ($270.99) and last traded at €244.60 ($268.79). 7,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €240.60 ($264.40).
Hypoport Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €282.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €253.29.
About Hypoport
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hypoport
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.