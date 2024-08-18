Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Update

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 821.0 days.

Icade Stock Performance

CDMGF stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. Icade has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

About Icade

Icade is a full-service real estate company with expertise in both commercial property investment (portfolio worth 6.8bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2023) and property development (2023 economic revenue of 1.3bn) that operates throughout France. Icade has forged longterm partnerships to respond to emerging trends in the industry.

