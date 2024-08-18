Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $43.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Ichor stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ichor has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $829,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,142.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Ichor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Ichor by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Ichor by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Ichor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

