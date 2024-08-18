ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target Cut to $4.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

ICL stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in ICL Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

