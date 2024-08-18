Ignition Price Hits $60,031.37 on Top Exchanges (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for $60,031.37 or 1.00106042 BTC on major exchanges. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $23.95 million and approximately $197,811.78 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ignition has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Ignition

Ignition’s launch date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,732.49742068. The last known price of Ignition is 59,486.23067969 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $84,749.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

