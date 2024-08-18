Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.65 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.65 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Infinera to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Infinera

Infinera Trading Up 2.9 %

INFN opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Infinera has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.