Infraestructura Energética Nova, S. A. P. I. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) & Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Financial Review

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S. A. P. I. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF – Get Free Report) and Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infraestructura Energética Nova, S. A. P. I. de C. V. and Atmos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infraestructura Energética Nova, S. A. P. I. de C. V. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atmos Energy $4.09 billion 4.76 $885.86 million $6.67 19.37

Atmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Infraestructura Energética Nova, S. A. P. I. de C. V..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.2% of Atmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Atmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Infraestructura Energética Nova, S. A. P. I. de C. V. and Atmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infraestructura Energética Nova, S. A. P. I. de C. V. N/A N/A N/A Atmos Energy 24.65% 9.01% 4.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Infraestructura Energética Nova, S. A. P. I. de C. V. and Atmos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infraestructura Energética Nova, S. A. P. I. de C. V. 0 0 0 0 N/A Atmos Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67

Atmos Energy has a consensus target price of $133.17, indicating a potential upside of 3.06%. Given Atmos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atmos Energy is more favorable than Infraestructura Energética Nova, S. A. P. I. de C. V..

Summary

Atmos Energy beats Infraestructura Energética Nova, S. A. P. I. de C. V. on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infraestructura Energética Nova, S. A. P. I. de C. V.

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S. A. P. I. de C. V. engages in the development, construction, and operation of energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. It operates through three segments: Gas, Storage, and Power. The Gas segment owns, develops, and operates or holds interests in natural gas and ethane pipelines, and compression stations; and transports, distributes, and sells natural gas in the states of Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Coahuila, Chihuahua, Durango, Chiapas, San Luis Potosi, Tabasco, Veracruz, and Nuevo Leon. The Storage segment owns and operates a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Baja California for importing, storing, and regasifying LNG; and storage spheres of liquid petroleum gas in Jalisco and Tamaulipas. It also owns, develops, and operates projects of the marine and in – land terminal for the reception, storage, and delivery of refined products located in Veracruz, Estado de Mexico, Puebla, Baja California, Sinaloa, Colima, and Jalisco. The Power segment owns, develops, and operates solar projects located in Baja California, Aguascalientes, Sonora, and Chihuahua; a natural gas fire power plant that includes two gas turbines and one steam turbine in Baja California; and two wind farms located in Nuevo Leon and Baja California. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Infraestructura Energética Nova, S. A. P. I. de C. V. is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers; and owned 73,689 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage facilities in Texas; provides ancillary services customary to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales; and owned 5,645 miles of gas transmission lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

