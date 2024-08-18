Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 940,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 413,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,695 shares of company stock worth $3,349,275 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,332,000 after acquiring an additional 846,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,617,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 177.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,491,000 after purchasing an additional 253,949 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 393,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,789,000 after purchasing an additional 195,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $130.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.85 and a 200 day moving average of $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $131.52.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

