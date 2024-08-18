InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Gap Up to $5.89

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $6.22. InnovAge shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 1,516 shares traded.

InnovAge Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $839.05 million, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

Institutional Trading of InnovAge

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its stake in InnovAge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

