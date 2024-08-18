Insider Buying: GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Director Acquires 51,084 Shares of Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Aiello bought 51,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $97,570.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,976.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $2.27 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.09.
GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $53.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.
