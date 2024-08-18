Insider Buying: Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE) Insider Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE – Get Free Report) insider Richard Homsany bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$18,760.00 ($12,342.11).

Get Toro Energy alerts:

Richard Homsany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Richard Homsany purchased 50,000 shares of Toro Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$16,250.00 ($10,690.79).

Toro Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.