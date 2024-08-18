Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CAO Sells 564 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 564 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $12,757.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jon Ayotte also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 19th, Jon Ayotte sold 3,199 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $79,975.00.
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Jon Ayotte sold 5,688 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $120,358.08.
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Jon Ayotte sold 759 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $18,883.92.
EverQuote Price Performance
Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $766.38 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in EverQuote during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 133.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EVER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.
About EverQuote
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
