Insig AI (LON:INSG) Trading 7.5% Higher

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.18). Approximately 763,135 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 257,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

Insig AI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.92. The stock has a market cap of £16.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.82 and a beta of -0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insig AI news, insider Richard Bernstein acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($63,840.65). 56.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insig AI

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

