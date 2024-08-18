INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Shares Down 0.2%

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 52.40 ($0.67). 19,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 350,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.67).

The company has a market capitalization of £53.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,240.00 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01.

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear, lenses, and OEM products worldwide. The company offers its products under the JOSEPH, CAT, Viktor & Rolf, Hype, Henri Lloyd, Barbour, Liberty, O'Neill, Lyle & Scott, SUPERDRY, RADLEY LONDON, Temperly London, TED BAKER LONDON, MINI, L.A.M.B., Barbour International, Marc O'Polo, TALBOT RUNHOF Eyewear, BUFFALO David Bitton, Free Country, BOTANIQ, SAVILE ROW Titanium, SAVILE ROW, BRENDEL Eyewear, FREIGEIST, HUMPHREY'S eyewear, JOS ESCHENBACH, and TITANFLEX brands through optical and retail outlets.

