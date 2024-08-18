IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Sets New 1-Year High at $395.00

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.04) and last traded at GBX 384.48 ($4.91), with a volume of 482500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 389.50 ($4.97).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IHP. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 390 ($4.98) to GBX 400 ($5.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 359.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 316.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,412.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

