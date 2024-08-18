Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $154.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ICE. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.93.

ICE stock opened at $156.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.30. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $157.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

