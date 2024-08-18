Intuitive Machines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 13,533 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 422% compared to the typical volume of 2,594 call options.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

NASDAQ LUNR opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $493.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.21. Intuitive Machines has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Machines news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 607,050 shares of company stock worth $2,508,917. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

