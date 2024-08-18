Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.28

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $110.28 and last traded at $110.22, with a volume of 6551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.21.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.