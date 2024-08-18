Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.30. 122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $103.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

