Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Trading Up 0.6%

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 32,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 40,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund alerts:

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.00% of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.