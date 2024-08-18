Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.77.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

