Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $475.03 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $474.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

