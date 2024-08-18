Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.97

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.97 and traded as high as $10.32. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 126,068 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 770,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 586,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 135,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

