Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Down 4.6 %

Invinity Energy Systems stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Invinity Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.