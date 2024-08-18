Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Invinity Energy Systems Stock Down 4.6 %
Invinity Energy Systems stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Invinity Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
