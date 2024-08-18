Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 241,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,068,000 after acquiring an additional 46,338 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,474,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 51,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 105,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the second quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,365 shares of company stock worth $22,936,043 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $162.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

