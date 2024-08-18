iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,179,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4,730.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after purchasing an additional 421,865 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $115.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.76.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

