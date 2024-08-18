iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBAT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.48 and last traded at $23.48. Approximately 2,462 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.
iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.79.
iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Company Profile
The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.
