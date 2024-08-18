iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.93

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 122041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vicus Capital increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter valued at $2,374,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 191,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

