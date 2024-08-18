iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. 136,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 79,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.