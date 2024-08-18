iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BATS:EFV)

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 14,635 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,140% compared to the average volume of 1,180 call options.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $54.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.