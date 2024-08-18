iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Stock Price Up 2.7%

iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.67. Approximately 208,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 188,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Get iShares MSCI Poland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $330.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Poland ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,071,000 after acquiring an additional 162,047 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 175,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,215,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 103,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.