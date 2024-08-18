iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR) Shares Up 0%

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$50.15 and last traded at C$50.15. Approximately 52,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 44,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.14.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.11.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th.

