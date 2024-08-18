iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 392.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,376,000 after acquiring an additional 48,697 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $93.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

