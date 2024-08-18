iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,303,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 142,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,801,000 after acquiring an additional 109,357 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $143.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.01. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

