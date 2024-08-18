iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) & Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ) Head to Head Contrast

Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ – Get Free Report) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and iTeos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A iTeos Therapeutics N/A -23.15% -20.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sorrento Therapeutics and iTeos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.15%. Given iTeos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iTeos Therapeutics is more favorable than Sorrento Therapeutics.

0.0% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and iTeos Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $62.84 million 0.08 -$572.84 million N/A N/A iTeos Therapeutics $35.00 million 15.42 -$112.64 million ($3.78) -3.95

iTeos Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of next-generation treatments for three therapeutic areas: cancer, infectious disease,and pain. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system. Its clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft versus host disease. The company develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine topical system for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. It engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain condition; and SP-104, a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation for the treatment of fibromyalgia. It has collaboration with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; and Mayo Clinic for Phase Ib pilot study using sofusa lymphatic drug delivery technology to deliver Ipilimumab in patient with melanoma. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California. On February 13, 2023, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on November 30, 2023.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Its product pipeline also includes inupadenant, a next-generation A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials to overcome the specific adenosine-mediated immunosuppression found in tumor microenvironment; and EOS-984, a small molecule targeting equilibrative nucleoside transporter 1 (ENT1) to inhibit the immunosuppressive activity of adenosine and restore immune cell proliferation is in Phase 1 clinical trials. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

