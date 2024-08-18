Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.26 million, a PE ratio of 101.14 and a beta of 0.83. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

In other news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,013,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,093,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,050,885 shares of company stock valued at $14,340,733 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITI has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

