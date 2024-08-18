Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Iteris Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ ITI opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.26 million, a PE ratio of 101.14 and a beta of 0.83. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.
Insider Activity at Iteris
In other news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,013,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,093,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,050,885 shares of company stock valued at $14,340,733 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ITI has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ITI
Iteris Company Profile
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.
