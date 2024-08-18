ITM Power (LON:ITM) Price Target Cut to GBX 59

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 60 ($0.77) to GBX 59 ($0.75) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ITM Power to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 90 ($1.15) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Read Our Latest Report on ITM Power
ITM Power Price Performance
Insider Transactions at ITM Power
In other news, insider Dennis Schulz bought 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £300.44 ($383.61). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,044 shares of company stock worth $60,118. Company insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.
ITM Power Company Profile
ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ITM Power
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.