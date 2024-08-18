ITM Power (LON:ITM) Price Target Cut to GBX 59

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 60 ($0.77) to GBX 59 ($0.75) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ITM Power to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 90 ($1.15) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

LON:ITM opened at GBX 51.60 ($0.66) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £318.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.00 and a beta of 2.07. ITM Power has a 12-month low of GBX 42.90 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 94 ($1.20).

In other news, insider Dennis Schulz bought 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £300.44 ($383.61). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,044 shares of company stock worth $60,118. Company insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

