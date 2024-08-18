Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.10.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $165.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.71 and a 200 day moving average of $167.83. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,023,000 after acquiring an additional 417,401 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $54,552,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 565,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,434,000 after buying an additional 277,945 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,636,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 188.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,819,000 after buying an additional 184,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

