Jeffrey H. Margolis Sells 1,200 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 1,200 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $10,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,496.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.43. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 95.55% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALHC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,788 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,759 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 968,637 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

