John Warburton Buys 3,000,000 Shares of TMK Energy Limited (ASX:TMK) Stock

TMK Energy Limited (ASX:TMK – Get Free Report) insider John Warburton bought 3,000,000 shares of TMK Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($7,894.74).

TMK Energy Limited engages in the exploration and appraisal of coal seam gas in Australia, Mongolia, and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Gurvantes XXXV Coal Seam Gas project covering an area of 8,400 square kilometers located in in Mongolia. It also holds a 20% of the Talisman Depp Project, which contains the Napoleon structure located in the Barrow-Dampier sub-basin.

