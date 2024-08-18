Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 1,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57.

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India.

