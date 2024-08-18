Joseph Sanborn Sells 747 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $16,897.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Joseph Sanborn sold 644 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $13,459.60.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.38 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote during the second quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

