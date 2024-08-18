JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.30

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.30 and traded as high as $35.48. JOYY shares last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 218,879 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.25.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $564.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.36 million. JOYY had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,022,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,952,000 after purchasing an additional 552,082 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 10.5% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,561,000 after purchasing an additional 134,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in JOYY by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,008,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,232 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in JOYY by 52.8% during the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 783,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,083,000 after buying an additional 270,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in JOYY by 10.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 730,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,990,000 after buying an additional 66,474 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

