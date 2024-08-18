JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Stake Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.36% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $59.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $48.71 and a 52 week high of $59.54.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

