Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.53

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.53 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.90 ($0.08). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 5.94 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,860,909 shares traded.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Jubilee Metals Group

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94. The stock has a market cap of £178.79 million, a P/E ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Jubilee Metals Group news, insider Leon Coetzer bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($47,880.49). Insiders own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.