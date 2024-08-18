Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $4.90

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2024

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIAGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.09. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 2,778,363 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JMIA

Jumia Technologies Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71.

Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.