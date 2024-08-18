Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $4.90

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.09. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 2,778,363 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Jumia Technologies Trading Up 5.3 %

Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Featured Articles

