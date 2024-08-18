K92 Mining Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:KNT)

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered K92 Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.64 and a 1-year high of C$8.60.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

