Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Trading Up 4.6%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88. 1,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 15,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.
Kansai Electric Power Trading Up 4.6 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.
About Kansai Electric Power
The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.
