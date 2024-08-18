Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.23

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.23 and traded as high as $48.98. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 38,378 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 28.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEQU. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 13.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

